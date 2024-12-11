Bowleg ‘blindsided’, says JCNP chairman

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
DION Miller, chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), suggested Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg was blindsided by the government’s decision to allow both Valley Boys factions to compete in Category A of the Junkanoo parades, revealing he was with the minister when a press statement was released under the name of Mr Bowleg’s ministry.
“It came as a surprise to the minister and myself,” Mr Miller told The Tribune yesterday. “We were together just that Sunday night, the minister and the groups. That is a story within itself.”
The press release, dated December 8 and signed by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, said both the World-Famous Valley Boys and the Way Forward group would participate in the category A division, despite the JCNP’s longheld position that only Brian Adderley’s World-Famous group would participate in that category.
Mr Miller has accused the Office of the Prime Minister of meddling in the controversy.
In a leaked email to Mr Miller on Monday, Latrae Rahming, the communications director at OPM, denied efforts were underway to undermine the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture or its minister. “These are not separate entities,” he wrote. “There is only one government, and the government has one unified position.”
Mr Bowleg did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment up to press time.
In September, he told reporters he believed both Valley Boys factions should be allowed to compete in the main category of the parades.
“Junkanoo is there for the people,” he said at the time. “I mean, if it was my decision, in my opinion, I believe that both factions should have been given the opportunity to compete for a prize. That’s just my opinion.”
bahamianson 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
No , you were not blindsided, they probably didn't trust your decision, that's why they left you out. The same thing the united states law enforcement did to the bahamas government and the police force. It did not trust the pm and the commissioner , so it did not share information with them same.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Mr Miller go ahead and cancell the parades both of them so the government can stop putting up the seats then you and Cartwright can go to the top and have some kodak moments who are you hurting the Bahamian people the economy . The groups or the government. All will be hurt by your actions that may make you happy
ThisIsOurs 11 minutes ago
I think you missed it, but ALL of the other groups believe the decision is unfair. This is clearly a new group and all other new groups had to adhere to the rule to come out as an exhibition group. So they are trying to figure out, first how this group got category A funding in the first place then how they're being allowed to rush in the A category. What could possibly make them special?
