Don't Blink celebrity softball game on Thursday

AS a part of the activities for the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby this weekend, organisers Todd Isaacs Jr and Fred Lucius Jr have put together a celebrity softball game.

The event will take place 6:30pm on Thursday at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium,

Team Fox celebrities will include Ashy’s TV, Blayre Catalyn, Cache Armbrister, Caspa, Dizzy Izzy, DJ JMAC, DJ Kannon, Guidance Mike, Keano, Mama Benz, Marcellus Hall, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, Ovadose, Robgxt The Juice, Sawyer Boy, Shane Albury, Stefan Legend, Timmay, Trae Sweeting and Vocab Bahamas.

Team Isaacs will include Amajahl Knowles, Angelika Wallace-Whitfield, Bahamian Trae, Chantel O’Brien, Coach Lyn, Cohen Wilson, Devynne Charlton, DJ Melody, DJ Ignite, DJ Overtime, Greg Burrows Sr, Jessica Thompson, Judah Forbes, Kai Strachan, Max Romeranz, Mick Massaar, Miss Teen Bahamas, Teddy Sweeting, Tim Smith and Van Johnson.