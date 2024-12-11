New Providence Basketball Association season tips off

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE 2024-25 New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) season officially tipped off over the weekend in division one and two at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium.

Local basketball action spilled over into Monday night at the CI Gibson Gymnasium as teams began their quests to potential postseason contention.

Division one play featured two new teams on Monday night.

Bamboo Shack Elite narrowly defeated the Triple K Stampers 75-71.

Over in division two, the TYT Rockets edged out the BIBT Great Whites 73-60.

Ricardo Smith, president of the NPBA, said despite some preseason setbacks, he is looking forward to a great season of basketball.

“We got started quietly on Saturday with three very exciting games on tap. We have great expectations for this season. We would’ve hoped that we could have been at our home site at AF Adderley this year and by now that hasn’t happened due to renovations and repairs going on there to make it suitable for play. It is our hope that as soon as all of that is completed that we can once again have use of the property,” he said.

The NPBA games will be played at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium, DW Davis Gymnasium and CI Gibson Gymnasium until an all clear is given for the league to return to its home venue.

“We want to make sure that the clubs understand that we hear them and we want to try and see how best we can meet the requests that they make. That was really the delay. I don’t think I have been this excited before about some of the personalities that are gonna be participating this year. Several national team players are home playing and it is gonna make for a big stir in the country. I think the fans will definitely be in for a treat,” he said.

Division One

Bamboo Shack Elite had three players wrap up the game with double-digit figures to pull off a four-point victory over the Triple K Stampers.

Lenny Oscar scored a team-high 20 points while dishing out six dimes. He struggled from the field, going 5-for-16 but went 7-for-7 at the charity stripe.

His teammates Kriston Munroe and Rameno King managed to put up 12 and 10 points respectively.

Bamboo Shack held a slim 18-14 lead after the opening quarter but the Stampers managed to overtake them on the scoreboard in the second period.

Kendrick Humes tied the score at 18 apiece with a two-pointer at the 8:50 mark. He made a layup with 3:07 remaining and extended the Stampers lead to 5 (29-24).

The Triple K Stampers went into the halftime break ahead 35-30.

After trailing by five at the intermission, Bamboo Shack Elite regained their footing in the contest 44-44 thanks to a pair of makes at the free throw line from Munroe.

The teams traded the lead on separate occasions but Bamboo Shack had the advantage 54-53 through three quarters of play.

In the final three minutes of the ball game, Mikhail Rolle kept Bamboo Shack Elite in charge 68-64.

The Stampers came within one (72-71) with less than 14 seconds on the clock, but Bamboo Shack closed out the game with some timely free throws.

Humes had a game-high 21 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Stampers in the loss.

Division Two

Davito McIntosh had a strong performance for the Rockets in their season opener against the BIBT Great Whites.

He powered his way to a game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. He let it fly all night long, making 10-of-23 field goals.

Ra’Sean Minns also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards.

The Rockets cracked open game one of their season firing on all cylinders. The team ran out to a 28-7 start to end the first quarter.

Their momentum continued into the second quarter, where they closed out the first half 41-27.

Alexio Frances helped to trim the Rockets’ lead down to just eight (47-39) with 4:55 left to go in the third period.

Despite the Great Whites gaining some ground, the Rockets held on for a 52-46 cushion going into the final period.

The Rockets ran ahead by double digits again late in the fourth quarter and that was enough to put away the Great Whites for their first win of the season.

Frances contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Great Whites in the loss.

In the opening night triple header, the Commonwealth Bank Giants fell to the JD Rockets 85-81.

The Tucker Boys snuck past the Mekaddish Millionaires 72-70.

The Your Essential Store (YES) Giants, the defending champions, steamrolled the Cyber Tech Blue Marlins 99-71 in division two.

The Sand Dollar High Flyers will make their season debut against the Leno Regulators tonight at 8:30pm in division one play.

Division two play will feature the Sand Dollar High Flyers versus the Mason Rockets.