Police shoot armed man

A 42-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot by police during a confrontation yesterday.

According to preliminary reports, officers responded to a complaint that a man was in possession of a firearm and had allegedly threatened to kill a woman outside a residence on Toote Shop Corner.

The man reportedly produced a weapon upon seeing the officers and engaged them, prompting the officers to discharge their firearms. The suspect was shot in the ankle during the encounter that took place around 2pm on Tuesday.

He was subsequently arrested and transported to the hospital, where he remains under police custody.

Investigations are ongoing.