QC Comets dominate BAISS cross country

THE Queen’s College Comets had a successful showing at the 2024 Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) Cross Country Championships staged at the St Andrew’s school grounds over the weekend.

The Comets secured wins in six out of eight divisions at the meet. The school was a cut above the rest in the under-13 boys, under-15 boys and girls, under-17 boys, and under-20 boys and girls divisions at the one-day meet. The St Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine clinched the victory in the under-13 girls’ category and Temple Christian School sealed the win in the under-17 girls age group.