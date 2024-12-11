Red-Line Athletics’ 5th annual awards banquet at UB

RED-Line Athletics club will hold their fifth annual awards presentation banquet on Sunday at the University of the Bahamas, starting at 4pm.

According to club president and head coach Tito Moss, they will continue to focus on athletic and academic excellence as well as leadership.

“We have most outstanding awards in all divisions, awards for all of our athletes who made the honour roll on both terms, we also have the male and female scholarship of the year awards for the highest GPA,” Moss said.

“We also have the Mike Armbrister leadership award, male and female newcomer of the year awards, the Red-Line Athletics Heart award, which is a new award for the athlete who came back and produced good times and performances despite the setback with the injury and we have the Red-Line Riding athlete award for the best youth athlete.”

Moss said during the event, they will also recognise and honour those parents who have gone beyond the call of duty to assist the club in all of their endeavours.

The event, however, would not be complete without honouring all of the athletes and coaches who made the various national teams this past season.

And the highlight of the event will be the recognition of the highest award, which is the Athlete of the Year, which was determined by the nominees from the management team and the athletes and coaches voting to determine the winners in all age groups.

“We are going to have a good time and we have spared no expenses in getting some very nice awards for our athletes, coaches, parents and sponsors to show everybody that we appreciate all of them for their hard work,” Moss summed up.

Red-Line Athletics, formed in 2018 and now boasting a membership of about 100 athletes, has had another banner year, not just in the performances of their athletes, but also their achievement in hosting several successful track and field meets and a cross country championship.