Reloaded Baseball: ‘We look forward to what this next developmental year will bring’

RELOADED entered three teams in the second annual Jazz Fall Ball League this year in the 14-under, 11-under and the t-ball divisions under Jazz White.

The 14-under division consisted of Crispin Rodgers, Isaac Richardson, Teshaz Cartwright, Alexander McPhee, Jaden Dean, Jeremiah Filterman, Thamari Rolle, Laurell Hanchell Jr., Rhamello Bethell, Philip Glinton, Theo Bethel, Coleman Darville and Elwood Tynes with head coach Barry Nairn and assisted by Sam Rodgers Jr. and Javardo Bain.

The 11-under division consisted of Jaycob Clarke, Ethan Burnside, Jayce Devaux,Zachary Landry, Josiah Filterman, Aamir Rahming, Kelsie Munroe, Geralle Gabriel, Reed Ingraham, Jaleel Bowleg, Kyrie Campbell, Tyler Smith, Sion Duncombe, Kairos Robinson with head coach James Clarke, assisted by Norman Bastian lll.

Reloaded under-11 team







The t-ball division consisted of Jai’r Cooper, Malachi Brown, Ethann Davis, Trevor Davis, Kalis Munnings, Ace Bannister, Daiquiri Pugh, De’Andre Woodside, Makai Demeritte, Royce Hoyte, Damien Bethel, Sage Fox, Chozen Darville, Valdez Higgs, Dallas Rolle with head coach Kenue McPhee, assisted by Kino Williamson, Ocasio Lundy, Jerard Darville and Mornel Brown.

Reloaded T-ball team







The Jazz Fall Ball Tournament ran for the month of November and ended the first weekend in December of which we saw Jazz White (Reloaded teams in tball, 12u and 14u) compete to the highest levels against the Elite Academies in the country.

In 14u Jazz White (Reloaded) placed second in their division behind Jazz Blue, in 11u Jazz White (Reloaded) went against Jazz Yellow Game 1 Yellow -8 and White -7, Game 2 White-16 and Yellow 6 and the final game White 14 and Yellow 4 to emerge the champions in the 11-under division.

In the T-ball division, Jazz White (Reloaded) won the championship 2-1 to win the tball championship.

The Reloaded teams (Jazz White) took home the championships in t-ball and 11-under, while securing second place in the 14-under division.

“We are excited to see the development of the kids in this programme in just over two years and we look forward to what this next developmental year will bring,” according to a press release.