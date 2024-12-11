Six FNM MPs suspended from House of Assembly

Six members of the Opposition have been suspended from the House of Assembly this morning.
Opposition leader Michael Pintard, deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright, Adrian White, Kwasi Thompson, Iram Lewis and Adrian Gibson have been suspended for two sittings.
This follows the disruption at the previous sitting that saw Shanendon Cartwright throwing the mace from the window of the House.
Speaking outside the House prior to the suspension, FNM leader Michael Pintard said: "We see this as a continuation of their attempt to silence the Bahamian people. We see this as an attempt by them seeking to avoid transparent investigation by qualified persons locally and internationally looking into corruption not only among a few in the security forces but also in government as well. The people will not be silenced.
"We intend to continue to put on the record that the Prime Minister is causing tremendous reputational damage to The Bahamas by his failure to reassure Bahamians and reassure the international community that his administration and those that he presides over are not engaged in illegal or corrupt practices."
Comments
whatsup 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
DICTATORSHIP
moncurcool 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
It really does not matter sadly, as nothing happens in that place, and since the days of Major as speaker, all plp governments seek to muzzle the opposition.
IF the speaker thinks doing this is good democracy, it only goes to show how she really needs to go.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
The Fnm would have been allowed to speak. But they chose to throw the mace out of the window the week before they had a press conference they do not want to speak they have nothing with sense to speak about.rude little boys
birdiestrachan 10 minutes ago
The speaker told the Fnm members that after Mr munroe spoke she would have addressed him . IF AFTER MR MUNROE SPOKE if she did not allow him to speak it would be different Besides what does he have to say he can read it to the press.
Sign in to comment
OpenID