Six FNM MPs suspended from House of Assembly

Six members of the Opposition have been suspended from the House of Assembly this morning.

Opposition leader Michael Pintard, deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright, Adrian White, Kwasi Thompson, Iram Lewis and Adrian Gibson have been suspended for two sittings.

This follows the disruption at the previous sitting that saw Shanendon Cartwright throwing the mace from the window of the House.

Speaking outside the House prior to the suspension, FNM leader Michael Pintard said: "We see this as a continuation of their attempt to silence the Bahamian people. We see this as an attempt by them seeking to avoid transparent investigation by qualified persons locally and internationally looking into corruption not only among a few in the security forces but also in government as well. The people will not be silenced.

"We intend to continue to put on the record that the Prime Minister is causing tremendous reputational damage to The Bahamas by his failure to reassure Bahamians and reassure the international community that his administration and those that he presides over are not engaged in illegal or corrupt practices."