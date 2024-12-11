Swimmers perform well at Alpha Aquatics Invitational

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Alpha Aquatics Fall Invitational brought out some brilliant performances from swimmers over the weekend at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatics Centre.

Launy Duncombe, representing Alpha Aquatics, secured three individual victories in the boys’ 15 and over 100m backstroke, 200m and 400m freestyle events.

Duncombe touched the wall in 1:03.29 in the 100m back event for first place.

Second place went to Donald Saunders who came in behind at 1:05.03. Alpha Aquatics’ Michael Fox swam in third at 1:07.57 in the event.

Duncombe also collected a first place finish in the 200m free with a time of 2:10.76.

Kevin Johnson, representing the Blue Waves Swim Club, had to settle for the second spot in 2:15.92.

Matthew Miller, of the Barracuda Swim Club, ended the race in 2:23.28 for a bronze medal position.

The boys’ 15-and-over 100m back champion ended the 400m free in 5:23.64 to secure his third win of the two-day meet.

Alpha Aquatics’ Skyler Smith had an outstanding performance over the weekend. She went home with five first-place finishes under her belt.

Smith clinched victories in the girls’ 11-12 200m IM, 100m back, 200m free, 800m free and 50m back events. She sealed the win in the 200 IM finals with a winning time of 2:40.20.

Smith went into the 100m back finals with a seed time of 1:11.76 and lowered it to 1:11.02 in the finals. She had an even more brilliant swim in the 800m free finals.

Smith clocked a seed time of 10:34.00 and dipped to 10:18.88 to win the event.

CARIFTA athlete David Singh picked up wins in four out of his six total events over the weekend.

He outperformed his competitors in the boys’ 13-14 100m free, 100m back, 200m free and 50m back finals.

The Barracuda Swim Club athlete was in top form in the 100m free finals. He entered the event with a seed time of 1:00.11 and shattered it with a final swim of 58.69 seconds.

Singh also had a strong swim in the 200m free finals, clocking 2:13.67 in the win.

Lyall Menzies, of the Black Marlins Swim Club, claimed a pair of first place finishes in the 9-10 age group. He emerged victorious in the 200 IM and 200m free finals.

Menzies posted winning times of 2:59.54 in the 200IM and 2:34.11 in the 200m free.

The Blue Waves Swim Club got some exceptional performances from Kevin Johnson, Christon Joseph and Anthonique Rolle.

Rolle, 8, capped off the meet with five winning performances over the weekend. She earned bragging rights in the girls’ 8 and under 100m free, 50m breast, 50m fly, 50m free and 50m back finals.

Johnson was successful in three out of his five events. He swam to a winning position in the boys’ 15 and over 50m breast, 100m breast and 200m breast finals.

Joseph, who recently won Jr Male High School Athlete of the Year, pulled off wins in three of his events. He completed the 200m fly, 400IM and 50m free in the first position.

The Mako Aquatics Club also had some top finishers at the Alpha Aquatics Fall Invitational.

Blake Comarcho, 12, came away with wins in the boys’ 11-12 200 IM, 100m back, 200m back and 200m breast finals.

Logan Comarcho, 10, earned a trio of victories in the boys’ 9-10 50m breast, 100m breast and 50m free finals.

Mason Hanna, 8, had a dominant performance in the boys’ 8 and under age group. He brought home wins in the 100m free, 50m breast, 50m fly, 50m free and 50m back events.

Saleste Gibson, the female junior high school athlete of the year, left the meet with four wins. She was a tier above the rest in the girls’ 13-14 200m fly, 200m free, 50m fly and 50m back finals.

Next up on the Bahamas Aquatics Federation’s calendar will be the Bahamas Aquatics Winter Invitational slated for December 20-21.