The New Providence Cycling Association awards its most outstanding performers

AFTER another successful year on both the local and international scene, the New Providence Cycling Association awarded its most outstanding performers with awards on Sunday morning.

The presentation and breakfast feat took place on Saunders Beach where cyclists such as Kevin Daley, Tyrone Paul Jr, Calude Robertt, Andrew Cates, Ilaria Gercvasini, Sienna Culmer-Mackey, Barron Musgrove Jr, Malcolm Menzies, Tristan Johnson, Fraser Menzies, Erin Pritchard, Tylor Knowles and Trenae Smith all took home top honours in their respective age groups.

A job well done!