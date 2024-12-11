The Sports Calendar December 11 2024

TRIATHLON

ELECTION OF

OFFICERS

THE Bahamas Triathlon Association has announced that its annual general meeting and election of officers is scheduled to be held at 7pm on Thursday, December 12, at The Bahamas Olympic Association headquarters on Solider Road.

Elections will also be live on Zoom, where members who are able to attend can view and vote.

The nomination forms can be found on our website https://www.bahamastriathlon.org/documents.

The nominees will be sent out Tuesday, December 10 to all BTA members via the WhatsApp group and posted on the website so you can decide on whom to vote at the AGM. If nominees want to add a résumé or any information about themselves to be sent out, you are more than welcome to. Please send nomination forms and information to secretary@bahamastriathlon.org.

To vote at the AGM you must be a member of the BTA of the age of eighteen (18). This means that current membership must be paid to date (2024).

ANDROS HEAT

ROAD RACE

THE Andros Heats has announced that its fifth annual road race will take place on Saturday, December 14. The top three finishers will be awarded trophies. Fourth place finishers will be awarded medals. Interested persons are urged to contact coach Patty Rolle at 323-8801.

FAST TRACK

WINTER CLASSIC

THE Fast Track Athletics Track Club announced that its Fast Track Winter Classic will be held on Saturday, December 14, starting at 10am at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex.

The meet will take the form of an odd distance meet with track club competing in non-traditional events and field competitors contesting events from shorter or longer approaches. Tons of giveaways will be given out to the spectators. For more information, persons are urged to contact 727-6826 or Fast Track Management for more information.

TRACK

BAAA ODD

DISTANCE MEET

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations has announced that its Odd Distance Track and Field Meet will be held on Saturday, December 14 at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The event will allow field competitors to compete in field events from shorter approaches and track events will be either shorter or longer than the traditional track events.

BAAA

CHRISTMAS PARTY

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations has announced that their Christmas Party in the backyard will take place on Friday, December 20. The event will take place at Sealy’s Backyard in Sea Breeze Lane from 6pm. Prizes and surprises will be given out all night long.

NPVA

VOLLEYBALL

THE New Providence Volleyball Association continued its regular season action yesterday at the DW Davis Gymnasium with a key matchup between the two men’s Technician teams.

In what turned out to be a real competitive matchup in the lone game played, the Technicians B team pulled off a five-set thriller over the Technician A team. The set scores were 29-27, 25-17, 24-26, 21-25 and 17-15.

ROAD RACE

BBSF WALK/RUN

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation is inviting the general public to participate in their Family Fun Run/Walk, scheduled for Saturday, January 11, starting at 6am from the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The walk will leave Jean Street and head north to Bernard Road, west on Bernard Road to Soldier Road, south on Soldier Road to Prince Charles Drive and east on Prince Charles Drive to Jean Street.

The run will leave Jean Street and head south to Prince Charles Drive, east to Fox Hill Road, north to Bernard Road and west to Jean Street.

The categories include female and male 15-and- under, 20-and-under, 40-and-under, 60-and-under and over-60. There will also be a Pastors/Ministers/Deacons’ division. Trophies will be presented to the overall winner, while the top three finishers in each group will get medals. Interested persons can contact Ann Thompson at 425-3557 or email ann837609@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 42-67265 or email stbbobo@gmail.com.

SOFTBALL

BBSF SOFTBALL

LEAGUE

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation will hold its 2025 softball league, starting on Saturday, February 1 at the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The co-ed slow pitch league will allow each team up to a total of 15 players with the registration fee of $200.

The deadline for team registration with rosters and team payment is Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Interested persons can tournament director Thomas Sears at 424-2888 or email 242softball@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or email stubbobs@gmail.com