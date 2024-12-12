Cricket: Bahamas improves to 4-0 with win over Panama

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas men’s national cricket team got off to a rousing start at the 2024 International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier and their momentum continued against Panama yesterday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The team’s storybook run rolled on against Panama, who they defeated 108/10-88/10 via 20 total runs.

Team Bahamas improved to a 4-0 win/loss record in the tournament. The team is now second on the league points table with eight points, trailing behind the undefeated Bermuda with nine points.

Greg Taylor Sr, president of the Bahamas Cricket Association (BCA), shared that he has been impressed with the team’s performances in Argentina, especially under the tutelage of head coach Andy Moles.

“It feels absolutely marvelous. This is the first time since we have been doing ICC tournaments we find ourselves in a position such as this. It is absolutely delightful. The players are all excited and of course we