Employee given community service for stealing from guest

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was ordered to complete 150 hours of community service after admitting to stealing a guest’s headphones from their room in Margaritaville last week.
Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Kenrad Moss, 26, on stealing by reason of employment and receiving.
Moss stole a pair of AirPods from a guest room while employed at the resort last week.
After Moss pleaded guilty to the offence and expressed remorse, prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom indicated that the stolen item, valued at $245, had been returned.
The defendant was granted a conditional discharge and was ordered to serve 150 hours of community service.
Failure to comply with these conditions would carry a one-month prison term.
