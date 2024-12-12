Employee given community service for stealing from guest

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to complete 150 hours of community service after admitting to stealing a guest’s headphones from their room in Margaritaville last week.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Kenrad Moss, 26, on stealing by reason of employment and receiving.

Moss stole a pair of AirPods from a guest room while employed at the resort last week.

After Moss pleaded guilty to the offence and expressed remorse, prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom indicated that the stolen item, valued at $245, had been returned.

The defendant was granted a conditional discharge and was ordered to serve 150 hours of community service.

Failure to comply with these conditions would carry a one-month prison term.