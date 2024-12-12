Former PM’s books gifted to Ministry of Education for schools

COLINA Insurance presented the Ministry of Education with copies of the second and third volumes of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s book, ‘I Say What I Mean and I Mean What I Say’, which contain speeches throughout his political career.

Education Director Dominique McCartney-Russell said the books are a “valuable resource that captures a pivotal chapter in our nation’s history filled with insights, leadership, and vision.

“By sharing these volumes with our students and the broader community, our former prime minister ensures that further generations can learn from the challenges faced, the decisions made, and the progress achieved during his time in office.

“These books we believe will inspire curiosity, critical thinking and a deeper understanding of our nation’s principals.”

Colina previously gifted all public high schools, libraries and the Department of Archives copies of the first volume of Mr Ingraham’s book. Overall, there will be four volumes.

Maxine Seymour, Colina’s communications director, said students will benefit from the expanding body of work.