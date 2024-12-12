Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation announces tickets are now available

By DENISE MAYCOCK

TICKETS for the 2025 Junkanoo parade in Grand Bahama will go on sale Friday with the opening of a new ticket office in the Regent Centre East Complex.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, along with members of the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation (GBJC), announced that the official opening and ticket sales will begin at 9am. The office will be open Monday to Friday until 5pm.

On Sunday, December 15, there will be a number-picking event for Junkanoo groups to determine the lineup for the parade route.

The “Pineyard Rush” will take place on January 9 on Explorer’s Way at the Freeport Post Office. The event promises to be a grand affair, and for the first time, a Skybox option will be added for fans.

Assistant Director of Youth Sports and Culture Norris Bain expects this year’s parade to be bigger and better than previous ones.

“We are about to put on the biggest and best Junkanoo parade that this island has ever seen,” he said. “We are excited because it is more than Junkanoo; it will be a festive weekend on January 9-12.”

Andrew Been, chairman of the GBJC, said the groups are ready and gearing up to deliver a spectacular “Junkanoo experience” for fans.

Lechea Charles, MYSC cultural officer, said the new Skybox option includes ten ticket passes, showtime venue viewing, VIP parking, complimentary beverages, and free branding with company paraphernalia.

Tickets are available at various prices: general tickets start at $15, premium tickets are $30, and showtime seating costs $40.

David Storr, public relations officer for the GBJC, said the groups participating this year are the Platinum Knights, Superstar Rockers, Swingers, Classic Dancers, and a new group from West End called the Westside Conquerors.

In the B category, the Bushwackers, the Woman Dem, and a new group, the Bahamian Gladiators, have joined the lineup.

Mr Storr said the number-picking event will be a fun-filled family occasion featuring food and entertainment.