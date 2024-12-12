HG Christie celebrates victory at the Best- of-the-Best Regatta

THE seventh annual Best-of-the-Best Regatta, held last week at Montagu Bay, reached an electrifying climax on Sunday with the grand finale of the A-Class race.

New Legend, proudly sponsored by HG Christie, delivered an exciting performance, finishing second place overall for 2024. This followed a spectacular first-place victory in Saturday’s A-Class race, showcasing the crew’s skill and determination.

These achievements build upon their legacy as 2022 Grand Champions, solidifying their status as one of the top competitors in Bahamian sailing.

Event organisers hailed this year’s regatta as the largest edition since its inception, bringing together hundreds of the nation’s top sailors to compete for glory in Classes A, B, C, and D. The event drew widespread attention to The Bahamas’ national sport of sailing.

HG Christie, The Bahamas’ oldest and largest real estate firm, reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Bahamian culture by continuing as a lead sponsor of the regatta.

The company proudly supported New Legend for the third consecutive year, helping the vessel achieve its