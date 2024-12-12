Munroe: Government cannot track Bahamians named in US indictment

By JADE RUSSELL

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said government could not track the Bahamians mentioned in a recent US federal indictment, adding that if the people named flee The Bahamas, they would be subject to extradition proceedings wherever they go.

Mr Munroe noted that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has said that when the United States makes an extradition request, the Bahamas government will abide by the rules that govern the country.

His comments follow a US federal indictment that claims drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the US since 2021, with the “support and protection of corrupt Bahamian government officials, including high-ranking members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

When asked if there were concerns that those named in the indictment might try to flee the country, Mr Munroe said: “Unless and until we have reason to detain you, we can’t interfere with your movements. Wherever they go, there will be extradition arrangements with the United States of America.”

“It is a matter, as the Prime Minister said, that the indictment is a serious allegation. Persons will have their day in court when that arrives, and the law will take its course.”

The federal indictment identifies several individuals, including eleven Bahamians, who were accused of breaching their power, engaging in drug trafficking, or facilitating the trade through their professional services, such as operating charter flights. The individuals named include Chief Superintendent of Police Elvis Curtis, the officer in charge of aviation; Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker, a Defence Force officer; Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette, a former police officer; Riccardo Davis, a Bahamian government official; William Simeon; Theodore Adderley; Joshua Scavella; Lorielmo Steele-Pomare; Luis Fernando Orozco-Toro; Davon Rolle; Darren Ferguson; Domonick Delancy; and Donald Ferguson.