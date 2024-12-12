One man and two women accused of having loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and two women were granted bail after they were accused of having a loaded gun in their car near Xtra Value University Blvd last week.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux arraigned Darwin Farquharson, 41, Que’anna Fowler, 20, and Felisha Cash, 21, on possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

The trio were allegedly found with a .45 pistol and three rounds of ammunition by police on the night of December 6.

The accused all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendant’s bail was $7,500 with one or two sureties each. Under their bail, the defendants will be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in weekly at their local police station.

The accused were informed that their matter would proceed to trial before Magistrate Lennox Coleby on March 3, 2025.