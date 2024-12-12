Seven charged in $15m Acklins cocaine bust

By PAVEL BAILEY

FIVE Bahamian men and two Colombian men were remanded in custody yesterday after being charged in connection with a $15.3m cocaine bust involving a crashed plane in Acklins last week.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux arraigned Bahamians Mickey Albert, 36; Jerry Pierre, 46; Chelsey Armaly, 54; Robert McSweeney, 46; and Demario Ferguson, 40, as well as Colombians Julio Alberto Casadiego, 63, and John Gomez Peña, 39, on multiple drug charges.

These include two counts of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs, and abetment to import dangerous drugs.

A Spanish translator helped the two Colombian defendants, and Drug Enforcement Unit officers attended the arraignment.

Prosecutors allege the defendants conspired to import 1,982 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana into The Bahamas between October 1 and December 6.

On December 6, police reportedly seized these drugs — packaged in 24 multicolored bundles — from a crashed blue-and-white plane in Acklins.

Although no one was arrested at the scene, all seven defendants were later taken into custody for their alleged involvement.

The seized cocaine is estimated to be worth $15.3m, while the marijuana is valued at $50,000.

The defendants were informed their case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Defence attorney Mark Penn argued that because the matter was “hybrid,” the magistrate could grant bail, but Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux advised the accused to seek bail before the higher court. Family members of the defendants, present in court, reacted audibly to the denial of bail.

Defence attorney LaShona Knowles noted that Casadiego, Albert, Ferguson, and McSweeney have medical issues that prison authorities should address.

She said Ferguson is asthmatic, suffers from high blood pressure, and requires a breathing machine. Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux assured that a prison physician would examine them.

The defendants will remain at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is served on April 21, 2025. Attorney Alphonso Lewis also represented the accused.