Woman who allegedly kidnapped son held for extradition

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN who allegedly kidnapped her son in 2023 was remanded in custody as she awaits extradition to Switzerland.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux presided as 44-year-old Barbara Lynn Murphy –– formerly Stcherbatchteff –– appeared for an arrest warrant for kidnapping and child stealing.

The defendant allegedly absconded with her ten-year-old son during a visitation period between February 20 and 27, 2023.

The child’s father, Daniel Stanskowski, was awarded sole custody after a five-year custody battle.

The child is currently in custody at the Bahamas Department of Social Services.

Magistrate Turnquest informed the accused that her matter would be stood over until Monday before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, as he was the court official who issued her warrant.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until her next court date.

Danielle Dorsett appeared as a representative of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kandice Ferguson represented the accused.

Rosalyn Roberts appeared on behalf of the British consulate.