Couple to be jailed for harrassing two Justices

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court judge has ordered that a couple be jailed after they were accused of threatening and harassing two Supreme Court justices and their families.

Justice Carla Card-Stubbs sentenced Philip Mitchell to two years in prison and Brenda Mae Mitchell to one year in prison.

She established a permanent injunction that prevents them and StandBahamas, from harassing, threatening, pestering or molesting Justice Indra Charles and Justice Diane Stewart, along with their families.

A permanent injunction also now bars the defendants and their associates from publishing any materials related to the claimants, including photos and documents, in any medium. They are also forbidden from making defamatory or unverified statements and must remove any previously posted personal information concerning the claimants or their affiliates — particularly from YouTube posts uploaded on August 10 and October 19, 2024.

The Office of the Attorney General said the judge’s ruling came after it initiated committal for contempt proceedings. The judge is expected to release the reasons for her ruling later.

StandBahamas operates a YouTube channel.

Justice Charles previously presided over a lawsuit in which the Finance Corporation of the Bahamas Ltd (FINCO) pursued the Mitchells regarding a mortgage dispute. In February 2021, she ruled in FINCO’s favour.