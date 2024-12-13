Flamingo Air says increased airport fees forcing ticket price rise

By DENISE MAYCOCK

FLAMINGO Air said it has been forced to increase airfare between Freeport and Bimini due to increased airport facility processing fees.

In a statement this week, the company said the hike in ticket prices would take effect as early as next Monday for passengers travelling the Freeport-Bimini route.

Flamingo Air’s new increased ticket price for a one-way trip is $130, and $260 for a round trip.

Raymond Meadows, President and CEO of Flamingo Air, said while redevelopment, structural, and technological improvements at the Bimini airport come with an increased price tag, every effort will be made to maintain affordable ticket prices for passengers.

“The residents of Bimini continue to demonstrate customer loyalty, and Flamingo Air eyes the Bimini destination for the long haul,” Mr Meadows said.

He commended the Aviation Ministry for the impressive work underway at the airport.

The Bimini airport, the subject of a public-private partnership arrangement, is undergoing an $80 million redevelopment. The first phase involves a $30m outlay on airside and terminal improvements to facilitate international commercial flights.

The second phase, valued at $50m, will see the construction of a new airport passenger terminal and other facilities, including apron and FBO expansion, to support airport operations.