Helping hand for hospital thanks to Aidan Roger Carron Foundation

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Aidan Roger Carron Children’s Foundation has spearheaded a transformation of the junior doctors’ lounge at Princess Margaret Hospital.

The renovated lounge was unveiled showcasing a modern, comfortable space designed to support the junior doctors of PMH.

The lounge now features sectional sofas, beanbag chairs, and dining tables. The enhancements include a smart television and decorative elements that brighten the space and improve its functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Registrar in Internal Medicine at Princess Margaret Hospital and vice president of the Bahamas Doctors Union Dr Kenville Lockhart said the renovations represent more than just physical upgrades.

“It’s about valuing the hard work of our doctors and supporting them in ways that encourage excellence in patient care,” he said.

“The renovations have created a calming, inviting space that significantly improves morale for junior doctors who often work more than 60 hours a week. Having a place to rest and recharge directly impacts our ability to provide high-quality patient care.”

The project, completed in collaboration with community partners, addressed years of neglect and structural issues within the lounge. Extensive repairs included sealing cracks and leaks, refurbishing walls and floors, upgrading ceilings, and transforming the ageing space.

President and CEO of the Bahamas Aviation, Climate, and Severe Weather Network (BACSWN) Lyrone Burrows used his experience as the former deputy managing director of the Public Hospitals Authority to bring insight and leadership to the renovation effort.

“On behalf of the Aidan Roger Carron Children’s Foundation, we are happy and pleased to provide this level of assistance, and trust me, we’ll be doing much more into the future,” he said.

Doctors at PMH noted the positive impact the renovations will have on their ability to deliver quality patient care.

“Just having a comfortable place to relax — even for that two seconds — helps us recharge and provide better care to our patients,” said PMH paediatrician Dr Amy Moss. “If you can’t rest, then your judgment is affected, and you can’t do things as well as you should.”

Sharing an example of her long hours, Dr Moss added: “I had a patient. I saw him maybe on Monday, and then I saw him on Tuesday, and he’s like, ‘You’re wearing the same thing.’ And I’m like, yeah, baby, I didn’t go home. Don’t tell anyone.”

Jermaine Clark, of Clark’s General Maintenance, a key contributor to the renovation, described his role in the transformation.

“Coming in here and seeing the extent of the existing damage was quite disturbing, but I took great pride in lending my expertise to create a space where doctors can feel more comfortable,” Mr Clark said.

The Aidan Roger Carron Children’s Foundation was established in memory of Aidan Roger Carron, whose fight against a life-threatening condition inspired the foundation’s mission.

In an emotional tribute to his late cousin, chief operating officer of Tribune Media Group Ollie Ferguson recalled Aidan’s bravery.

“Aidan was an incredible little guy, had a great personality, was always smiling, always bubbly, and became quite the little warrior. He fought through terrible challenges and stayed strong right up till the end,” Mr Ferguson said.

“This project is a way to honour Aidan’s memory and his fighting spirit. We know how hard the doctors at PMH work, and this donation is a fitting recognition of all they do and contribute to our society and to our little ones.”

The success of the renovation was made possible by key partners, including BACSWN, Tribune Limited, Signarama, and several local businesses. This collaborative effort underscores the foundation’s commitment to addressing systemic challenges within The Bahamas’ healthcare system.

“When you see that your people truly appreciate and value you, it motivates you to keep going,” said Dr Amy Moss. “Initiatives like this show that, despite the challenges, we are not forgotten. That means everything to us.”