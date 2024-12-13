Rashae Gibson alleges court documents bearing her signature are fraudulent

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A COUSIN of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson said court documents allegedly bearing her signature were fraudulent.

Rashae Gibson had previously testified that she did not sign the documents or authorise anyone to do so.

She has returned to the stand as the criminal trial of Gibson and others continues.

Registration records of Aaron’s Rentals, a company allegedly owned by Gibson, and conveyances between Venice Bay Ltd and Edwileno Holdings Ltd, in which Ms Gibson was a signatory, were brought to her attention.

She had previously testified that she was surprised to learn in court during the registrar general’s testimony that she was listed as a shareholder of Aaron’s Rentals.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier asked Ms Gibson how she would classify the incident, to which she replied: “Fraud.”

Ms Frazier also referred to Ms Gibson’s testimony about conveyances between Edwileno Holdings Ltd and Venice Bay Ltd.

The prosecutor then highlighted her previous testimony about not being aware of nor being able to confirm any wire or cheque payments made to Mr Gibson about landscaping contracts and the painting of WSC tanks.

She referred the witness to bank documents for Elite Maintenance, a company for which she was a shareholder, and asked her to read the account details, including the account number and opening balance, into the record.

Ms Gibson said $122,794 was on the account back in 2021.

The witness confirmed that is the amount she transferred to Edwileno’s company limited.

As the DPP was about to ask another question, defence attorney Geoffrey Farquharson interjected, objecting to her line of questioning.

However, Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson allowed the DPP to continue with her questioning.

Ms Frazier asked the witness if she and Elite were the same. The witness replied that they were not.

Earlier, defence attorney Ian Cargill, representing former WSC general manager Elwood Donaldson, Jr, asked Ms Gibson about her relationship with his client.

She said she first met him in court when they were first arraigned in connection with the case.

She said prior to that, she had never spoken to Mr Donaldson or done business with him.

Ms Gibson was initially on trial for bribery and fraud-related charges. However, prosecutors dropped the charges after she agreed to become a cooperating witness. She was recalled to the witness stand this week for continued cross-examination after being stood down earlier this year due to legal issues.

Mr Gibson, the Long Island MP, is on trial with Mr Donaldson, Jr, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick.

He faces charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman, including allegations of failing to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the corporation.

The defence team consists of Mr Damian Gomez, KC, Murrio Ducille, KC, Mr Farquharson, Mr Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey. The Crown’s legal team includes Ms Frazier, Karine MacVean, and others.