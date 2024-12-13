Tour operators: Xmas run up is ‘unseasonably slow’

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian tour operators yesterday warned that the period leading up to Christmas has been “unseasonably slow” in the aftermath of the US presidential election and other factors impacting the sector.

Murray Sweeting, operations manager of Tru Bahamian Food Tours, told Tribune Business that business volumes have been negatively impacted as a result of cruise lines taking customers away from tour operators by “directing” passengers elsewhere.

“That’s going to negatively affect the tour business of Nassau, directing bookings to go to a place elsewhere versus coming into Nassau and taking our local experiences,” Mr Sweeting said. “So those people would go to a beach. But they’re not going to come to the rest of the island.

“So if they be directed to the tip of Paradise Island where the lighthouse was, or some of them are going to isolated islands in The Bahamas that our country has allowed the cruise ships to purchase. they’re not coming into Nassau. They’re not coming into even the larger islands. We have the foot traffic but they’re being directed to other places.”

Mr Sweeting’s tour, which explores Bahamian culture, history and food within “traditional old Nassau”, generates most of its popularity through its Bites of Nassau tour. The tour works in partnership with vendors who provide food tasting for guests, giving them a taste of Bahamian cuisine and culture.

However, Mr Sweeting said travel uncertainty as a result of the recent US election and rising costs are both possible factors as to why business has slowed. “So there is a downturn in bookings,” he said. “The concern was whether or not people were pausing to travel with the US elections and they wanted to see where that was.

“I think the prices have increased tremendously. A big concern is, because of our structure, the costs of everything are going up. And are we going to be too expensive for a family of five to travel to The Bahamas and experience us?

“One of the things that historically was promised is that they were going to put VAT in and then basically reduce the duty rates. That never panned out. And then they put VAT on breadbasket items. All of that trickles to all of the goods and services that we give to the guests. So are we pricing ourselves out of the market?”

Mr Sweeting also said cruise ships are arriving in Nassau earlier which means they leave earlier as well, resulting in the company having to adjust to holding tours during high-traffic times.

Kate Nottage, of My Bahamas Private Tours & Excursions, also said the Christmas run-up has been slow. She revealed that business appears better for the New Year with bookings as far out as March and April around Spring Break time.

She said the fluctuating weather is likely the cause of the many cancellations the business has been experiencing lately. However, in an attempt to be more proactive, the company has put a few deals in place including a 20 percent discount off tours booked before January 31, 2025, with the code “MyBahamasDream” and a promotion that allows a couple the chance to experience a free “day out on the water” tailored for them.

“Launching this week, we’re giving away a ‘Rose Island Beach Escape & Snorkel for Two,’ a fully private, four-hour customisable tour,” Mrs Nottage said. “Guests can enjoy snorkelling, secluded beaches, island hopping, drinks- Bahamian cocktails, beer, soda, water - and optional add-ons like visiting the swimming pigs or stopping at a floating bar or beach restaurant.