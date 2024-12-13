Way Forward: We’ll prove we’re the real Valley Boys

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Way Forward Valley Boys group will not get to compete for a prize in the upcoming Junkanoo parades, but members said they will still storm Bay Street this holiday season to prove they are the “real Valley Boys”.
Group members, led by Trevor Davis, spoke yesterday after Junkanoo and government officials announced that they will compete in the A category of the parades but not for a cash prize or place.
Executive member Deyvon Jones said the group’s mission is “bigger than Bay Street”.
“The powers that be have made their decision, and I think the ultimate judge is going to be the public,” he said. “We’re not going to stop; we’re going to keep moving forward.”
Mr Jones said morale within the group is high and their performance will showcase their passion and determination.
“It’ll be quite a treat. You’ll get to see what one version of it is, or the attempt, and then you’ll get to see the real thing,” he said.
Members said they had funded their efforts through grassroots initiatives, including cake sales, car washes, and community donations, without government seeding funds. Others sponsors include Think Simple, Breezes Resort, Mario’s Bowling, and Alpha Sounds.
Senior group member Peter Turnquest expressed pride in the younger generation’s effort to bring reform to the Valley Boys.
“Nobody likes a division,” he said.
“Nobody likes to be separated from your brother or your sister, but we realise that under the circumstances, this is where we are, and this is where we had to arrive in order to bring the reform to the organisation.
“This is where we are. We’re fighting for a cause. I don’t know if anybody could criticise us for fighting for what we’re fighting for, which is honourable –– accountability and transparency; can’t ask for anything better than that.
“So, you know, we feel good about it. We understand that the other faction of the Valley Boys has their own agenda, but we think we’ve got a bigger agenda. We got a bigger objective. We’ve got a bigger prize at the end of the day.”
At their shack yesterday, members were hard at work pasting their pieces. Mr Davis declined to speak.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
Unfortunately a performance will not "prove" a group is the real valley boys. A performance will just say that the group showed well on this day.
Knowing junkanoo, spectators have to wait each year, each performance to see if groups will be on time, if costumes will be completed, if costumes will be pasted with quality, if music will be in time and in tune... you never know.
If only this were called something like the greatest show on earth we might get consistency. Maybe someone someday will think to brand junkanoo as such and aim to live up to the name.
pt_90 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
yea somehow he thinks the court will rule in favour of who wonbest music.
yari 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
This was absolutely the right decision. We have precedents of what happens when you leave a group. Being the PM's brother does not allow you to circumvent the rules and in fact they should also select a new name. Talk about entitled and immature!
SP 44 minutes ago
All of these clowns noses are so big they can't see that Junkanoo groups have gotten way too large many years ago!
