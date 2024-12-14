25-year-old man accused of molesting niece

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man on Friday denied molesting his underaged niece five times over the last two years.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson arraigned the man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the complainant, with five counts of incest.

The defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his niece on five separate occasions between January 1, 2022 and March 22, 2024.

The complainant was between the ages of six and eight-years-old during the alleged sexual assaults.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The defendant was informed that his trial is slated to commence on May 19, 2025. He was also informed that his pretrial date is set for May 7, 2024 during which time his bail will continue.