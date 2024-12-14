BDOCS welcomes 115 correctional officers

AFTER six months of training, the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) welcomed 115 correctional officers with nearly half the cohort comprising of women.

In his remarks, BDOCS Commissioner Doan Cleare encouraged the cohort and reminded them that the watch for the era is trust and accountability.

“This is not an easy institution that we're getting. It is difficult. It is hard. I said to you that there's a lot of temptations, but I'm looking forward to you being the turning point in this whole new mindset of corrections, in that you will be confirmed in a year with none of you being interdicted.”

He said: “What I want to say to you is this, very simple, avoid temptation, avoid greed, avoid corruption. These are a few words, but it will take you a long way.

National Security Minister Wayne Monroe reiterated the Davis administration significant investment into BDOCS including a new virtual court, the approval for a new high-medium security facility, improving security apparatus, and expanding resources for extensive training.

“All of you correctional officers have the potential to make a real difference in the lives of those under your care, because You will spend so many weeks months and in some caes years with some of those incarcerated.”

“There is therefore no doubt that you will have the opportunity to have a great impact on their lives and behavior. I encourage you then to develop strong ethical relationships with the residents here and model the right behavior for them to emulate.”

The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services 2023 annual report revealed the department’s Internal Affairs Unit sent 244 charges against 106 officers to the disciplinary tribunal. The top charge was disobeying lawful orders. Absence without leave and insubordination were among the other charges.

Police took correction officers into custody for trafficking drugs and cell phones and, in at least one instance, having sex with a woman with a mental disorder.