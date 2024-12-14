Man denies rape charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN denied the sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman in New Providence earlier this year.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson arraigned Rudolph Ferguson on rape.

The defendant allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman without her consent on January 17.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Brian Dorsett, who represented the accused, requested that the defendant’s ankle monitor be removed while he is out on bail.

Justice Thompson informed the defense of their right to fill out a bail variation form to transfer their request to the relevant Justice.

Ferguson will appear before Justice Franklyn Williams on January 14, 2025 for trial date fixture.