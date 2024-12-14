Man denies six attempted murders and prison car arson charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on Friday denied his involvement in six attempted murders in New Providence over the last two years as well as setting fire to a prison car.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson arraigned Shaquille “Keely” Farrington, 28, on six counts of attempted murder and a single count of causing damage by fire or an explosion.

Farrington faced six additional charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The defendant appeared virtually for his arraignment while on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Farrington and accomplices allegedly attempted to kill Desmond Gilbert with a firearm on April 19, 2022 in New Providence.

Farrington while armed with a mini Draco firearm is accused of attempting to kill Kesner Lexidor and Trey Theoc at Booze & Tings at Arawak Cay on May 16.

Farrington and an accomplice are further accused of intentionally setting fire to a black 2019 Kia Sportage Jeep on May 24. This vehicle which is valued at $11,055 belongs to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

On that same date, Farrington is also accused of attempting to kill Eunice Taylor, Danielle Taylor and Davonte Moss with a handgun.

Farrington pleaded not guilty to all thirteen charges against him.

The defendant was informed that his 2022 charges would have a trial date set before Justice Renae McKay on January 16, 2025, while his remaining charges will have their trial date fixed before Guillimina Archer-Minns on December 18.

He will remain on remand at BDCS until his next court date.