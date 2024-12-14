Ready for Drama in Bahama after weigh-in

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PROMOTER Abdoulaye Fadiga likes what he's seen so far as the final stages of the Champion Spirit world-class boxing came together at the weigh-in ceremony on Friday.

While the ceremony took place at The Reflections Lounge at Baha Mar in the Casino, Fadiga spoke about the show, scheduled for 5pm on Saturday, in the Convention Center where a press conference took place.

Bahamian Carl Hield and American Edwin Gamboa are face to face



Fadiga, a visionary and Muay-Thai 9X French champion & world champion who hails from Africa, is bringing the return of "Drama in Bahama!" - a historic "Fight Night at Baha Mar."

It will mark the first world championship fight in The Bahamas in over 43 years, since the legendary bout between Muhammad Ali and Trevor Berbick in 1981.

Undefeated Frenchman Kevin Lele Sadjo (23-0-0, 20 KO) will square off against Chinese star Xu 'the Monster' Can (19-4-0, 4 KO) in one of the most highly anticipated match-ups.

Joining them is undefeated Cuban champion Lenar Perez (13-0-0, 13 KO); two-time Olympic gold medalist Erislandy Alvarez and American professional boxer and heavyweight champion from Miami, Anthony Martinez (19-2-0, 17 KO).

For many of the local fans, Fadga has added Bahamians Carl 'the Banger' Hield and Rashield 'Raw' Williams, who will both be fighting for the first time as pros here as Fadiga, who came to the Bahamas four years ago taking up residence in France, said he's excited about bringing the first of the many shows he intends to bring to the island.

Promoter Abdoulaye Fadiga seperates Kevin Lele Sadjo and Diego Chaves



"We have a lot of good fighters on this card. That is why I am bringing them here because I want them to be seen," said Fadiga, of the show that will be carried live on DAZN.

"Baha Mar is an amazing venue and I hope that we can have many more because we have some world class fighters and champions, European champions with boxers from all round the world, including China, France, Canada, USA and the Bahamas."

After their weigh-in, both Hield and Williams expressed their delight in being given the opportunity to compete at home.

"First of all, I want to give God thanks for giving me the strength and to Champion Spirits for giving me this opportunity to compete and show my skills to the country," said Hield, who is undefeated at 8-0.

"I am very well prepared. I had a good training camp in Columbia and a good training champ in America, so we are going to be ready for whatever he comes with. I will have an answer for him."

Hield, who is dedicating this fight to his deceased mother Norma Hield, said he's not at all concerned about Edwin Gamboa from Panama. Hield came in even at 154 lbs, while Bamboa was two-pounds over the weight limit. He is 13-10 with two fights drawn.

Williams, who is 11-3, said he can't wait to get into the ring to let the Bahamian people see his talent when he takes on American Jose Belloso, who is 5-5.

"I feel strong. My opponent came in about 15 pounds over, but I'm scared of him or anybody who steps into the ring with me. I'm always ready."

Here's how they weighed in on Friday:

Xu Can, China, 129.4 vs Jonathan Arenas, Panama, 128.8.

Rashield Williams, Bahamas, 147 vs Jose Belloso, USA, 146.8.

Carl Hield, Bahamas, 154 vs Edwin Gamboa, USA, 156.

Brayan Santander, Colombia, 201, vs Anthony Martinez, USA, 229.

Jason Marquez, Canada, 140.8, vs Luis Perez Sanchez, Panama, 140.2.

Lazaro Alvarez, Cuba, didn't weigh-in, vs Ignacio David Iribarren, Argentina, 134.7.

Julio César La Cruz, Cuba, 212.7 vs Jeison Troncoso, Colombia, 224.

Kevin Lele Sadjo, France, 167.9 vs Diego Chaves, Argentina, 167.9.