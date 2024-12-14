Successful book launch for Making Miracles

A DOCTOR whose new book tells the history of neurosurgery in The Bahamas held a successful book launch at Graycliff on Saturday.

Dr Magnus Ekedede has published Making Miracles, and the launch event was held at the tea festival at the New Providence restaurant and destination.

The book tells the tale of cases he has personally handled – and in the process shows how the country has gone from a state where all such surgery was done abroad to complex surgeries being conducted by medical teams right here in The Bahamas.

Among those cases are the separation of conjoined twins, and cases where police officers and doctors had surgeries here in the country, which led other Bahamians to think that if it was good enough for officials, then it was good enough for them.

The book has forewords by two former Prime Ministers – with Hubert Ingraham hailing it as “an important addition to the library of Bahamian history” and Perry Christie saying: “Doctors here for years have been performing phenomenal feats of surgical intervention, especially for poor, underprivileged Bahamians unable to afford surgery in the United States and Canada. Dr Magnus is among such doctors.”





Visitors were able to buy copies at the launch, and get them signed by Dr Ekedede.

The book was co-authored by Stephen Hunt, the Tribune managing editor.

The book is available on Amazon, at mybook.to/MakingMiracles.

For more information, call 826-2242.