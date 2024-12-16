Campbell hosts Christmas giveaway

Jomo Campbell MP and the Campbell Cares Team held a drivethrough ham and turkey giveaway, distributing hundreds of hams and turkeys to families across the Centreville community.
Mr Campbell served everyone until the very last vehicle passed through.
He issued a thank you to corporate partners Super Value and The Santa Claus Christmas Committee “for their generous support to ensure this event was successful”.
