‘CJ’ McKenzie elected president of Bahamas Baseball Association

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

CLARENCE ‘CJ’ McKenzie, with a wealth of experience in so many different areas of the sport, has been elected as the new president of the Bahamas Baseball Association.

McKenzie, the immediate past third vice president, beat out Shane Albury 9-3 for the top post during the election of officers on Saturday at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Voting delegates came from the Community Baseball League, Ed Armbrister Baseball League, Freedom Farm Baseball League, Junior Baseball League of Nassau, Grand Bahama Little League, Grand Bahama Amateur Baseball League, Legacy Baseball League, Abaco Youth Baseball & Softball League. Big Nige Baseball League, Andros Baseball League, Long Island Baseball League and the Eleuthera Baseball League.

In a tightly contested battle, Theodore ‘Teddy’ Sweeting was returned as secretary general, winning 7-5 over Tony Scriven and Sonia Knowles defeated Kervin Culmer 7-5 for assistant treasurer.

The other positions all went in unopposed with the following elected: Kenny Mondesir as first vice president; Joseph Moss and Alonzo Pratt, both from Grand Bahama as the second and third vice presidents; Darius Ferguson as treasurer and Tracey Albury from Abaco as the assistant secretary general.

McKenzie, the longest serving commissioner for 18 years, founder of the Ultimate Champion Sports Academy and tournament director for the BBA Nationals, said he’s eager to step up and take over the realms from outgoing president Sam Rogers, who didn’t seek another four year term in office.

“I am very thankful and blessed to have been afforded the top post in baseball in the country,” McKenzie said.

“I’ve been eyeing this position for quite some time. I’m thankful for the support, the overwhelming support, given to me and my executive team. The team is ready to get the job done. There is no time to waste. The work starts now.”

Based on their agenda, McKenzie said it’s their goal to take baseball to the next level as they head into the primary and high schools and they will introduce a national high school baseball tournament, similar to the Hugh Campbell Basketball Tournament for high school senior boys.

“We will also be introducing the BBA All-Star weekend where the best kids in the various age groups will come and play against each other,” he said. “We will also CBL up and running after 18 years of absence and we are going into those Family Islands where baseball has been struggling in Bimini, Exuma, San Salvador and Spanish Wells, so we have a hefty plan of action during our tenure in office.”

Once the executives have met, McKenzie said they will have a meeting with all of the Family Island representatives as they introduce themselves and their plans and that will be followed up with meeting all of the semi and professional baseball players in the country.”

McKenzie said he has a dynamic team which is ready to work. “We have a few executives from the previous administration who will be returning, so they are familiar with each other and that is why I know we can get the job done.”