GAIN AN EDGE: Jeffrey Meris - a bright star for Bahamian arts

This year marks 20 years since Lyford Cay Foundations’ Harry C Moore Memorial Scholarship in the Arts has been shining a light for emerging Bahamian artists. Some of the country’s most renowned artists trace their formal training to their university experience made possible by the award.

Internationally acclaimed, multidisciplinary artist and two-time Lyford Cay Foundations scholar Jeffrey Meris said Lyford Cay Foundations played a critical role in his story.

Meris was an artist long before he ever felt that the term applied to him. Growing up in the heart of Nassau, he immersed himself in the colours, designs and music of Junkanoo at an early age.

“I grew up in the Junkanoo shack not understanding that everything I engaged in was completely through an artistic lens,” said Meris. “Years of being in the shack led me to the Bahamian arts community and eventually helped me go off to college thanks to the Harry C Moore Memorial Scholarship.”

It was the exposure to the work of Tavares Strachan, Lyford Cay Foundations’ inaugural Harry C Moore scholar, that opened Meris’s eyes to a world of possibilities. “I met Tavares when I was 13 and it was the first time that I saw art being made by someone like me,” Meris reflected. “Seeing someone from my community -- someone that I understood and had a similar life perspective was deeply compelling and poetic.”

The first in his family to attend college, Meris received his associate of arts degree at the University of The Bahamas, where he was taught by Heino Schmid, another Harry C Moore scholar. He went on to attend Rhode Island School of Design and became the first in his family to go abroad to pursue higher education.

When Meris decided to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sculpture at Temple University in Philadelphia, and later, a Master of Fine Arts in Visual Arts from Columbia University in New York, he applied to Lyford Cay Foundations Scholarship Programme. Notably, Jeffrey became the first to be awarded the Harry C Moore Memorial Scholarship twice.

Over the years, Meris has exhibited in several premiere art galleries throughout the US and The Bahamas. Additionally, Jeffrey is a Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture alum (2019); a NXTHVN Studio Fellow, New Haven (2020); a Sharpe-Walentas Studio Programme artist in residence, Brooklyn (2021); and a Studio Museum in Harlem artist in residence (2022-2023).

Despite all of the accolades, at his core, Meris remains deeply connected to The Bahamas and he remains grateful to be a Harry C Moore scholar.

“As one of my earliest accomplishments, The Harry C Moore Memorial Scholarship was a launching pad,” shared Jeffrey. “Everything I have been able to achieve is interconnected like a constellation. Lyford Cay Foundations and the Harry C Moore award have been pivotal points in the constellation.”

Jeffrey Meris is among a select group of Bahamian artists who proudly carry on the legacy of philanthropist Harry C Moore. Moore was an avid lover of the arts who served in various capacities on the boards of Lyford Cay Foundation, Inc. and The Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation including as director, chairman and honorary chairman. The Harry C Moore Library and Information Centre on the University of The Bahamas’ New Providence campus is a testament to Moore’s commitment to making educational opportunities available for Bahamians.

Each year, in honour of Moore, Lyford Cay Foundations awards the Harry C Moore Memorial Scholarship in the Arts to one or two Bahamians who demonstrated exceptional promise.

Awardees over the 20 years are: Tavares Strachan (2004);Heino Schmid (2005); Amielle Major (2006); Sonovia Pierre (2007); Natha Lightbourne (2008); Dion Cunningham (2009); Sonia Farmer (2010); Gregory Curry (2011); Jeffrey Meris (2012); Thea Rutherford (2013); Averia Wright (2015); Aidan Barrow (2016); Jeffrey Meris (2017); Karese Burrows (2018); Stefan Thompson (2019); Letitia Pratt (2020); Lemuel Johnson (2021); Clarence Albury (2021); Alexia Tolas (2023); Giovanni T Clarke (2024) and Cydne Coleby (2024).





