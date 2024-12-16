Giorgio Baldacci Open starts today

MICHAEL Major and Simone Pratt are the top male and female seeds for the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s 2024 Giorgio Baldacci Open that starts today at the National Tennis Centre.

While Major is the top seed in the field of eight players on the men’s side, Donte Armbrister is occupying the No.2 spot.

On the field of 16 players on the ladies’ side, Pratt is No.1 followed by Sydney Clarke.

Here’s a look at today’s fixture:

9am - Caila Bowe vs Sydney Clarke; Denali Nottage vs Cailan Bowe; Sapphire Ferguson vs Breann Ferguson and Leila O’Brien vs Aryauna Davis.

Not before 10am - Michael Major vs Miguel Smith; Dentry Mortimer vs Donte Armbrister; Serai Clarke vs Jalisa Clarke and Theophilus Weir vs William McCartney,

Not before 3:15pm - Simone Pratt vs Leila O’Brien or Aryauna Davis.