INSIGHT: Gifts The Bahamas needs to find under the Christmas tree

By MALCOLM STRACHAN

WE are well and truly into the festive season. Santa is checking his list, twice of course. Parliamentarians are out giving gifts and turkeys to constituents in the hope they will remember that come voting time. And every major store has the sound of bells outside from fundraisers.

It’s been a tough time for charities this year. We keep hearing that corporate giving is down, that the well is running dry.

Then we hear that tourism numbers aren’t quite what they were last year. The Family Island resorts in the past week have been talking about fewer people – although sometimes longer stays.

Over at Atlantis, there was talk of how the post-COVID rush to return to the world had tapered off.

Both feel like possible warning signs for the economy.

It is especially hard for the charities at the hard edge supporting people in poverty. We hear of the difficulty of coaxing donations to help, and of a broader range of people joining the lines in need of food.

Young men and government workers have joined the lines, it has been reported.

Warning signs of course do not mean an inevitable outcome. There may well be time to remedy such matters. It may be a bump in the economic road. But as we keep hearing noises about the build-up to an election, it is a bump the government has to remedy.

There are already challenges facing the government in terms of seeking re-election. There have been scandals. There have been promises that have not been delivered upon. But if the economy is uncertain, you might as well announce the next prime minister before a vote is cast. People are going to need to feel the benefit if they are going to back a two-term administration.

With all that said, here are my wishes for gifts under the Christmas tree.

Freedom of Information Act

Back in January, I wrote about how the government’s position on freedom of information. I asked in fact by what date it would be fully implemented, and eagerly awaited the answer.

As you can see, it has not been.

This followed comments by PLP chairman Fred Mitchell that “we oppose this Freedom of Information Act idea”.

After Mr Mitchell’s comments, the government fired off a statement saying that the Office of the Prime Minister “wishes to make absolutely clear the Davis administration’s commitment to the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act. Minister Mitchell, in a recent Nassau Guardian article, affirmed that the government is actively moving forward with the FOIA’s implementation. This step underscores our unwavering dedication to ensuring transparency and accountability in governance, integral to our democratic principles and the public’s right to information”.

Underscore it all you want, but the year has passed with no budget to put Freedom of Information into play and no indication of any commitment to its implementation.

So first gift under the tree? An actual commitment, and an actual result, and an actual Freedom of Information Act we can make use of before the election countdown begins.

Police corruption investigations

While we are checking lists twice, it appears we have two major police corruption investigations awaiting an outcome.

The former commissioner – although wait, we are told he is still in office for now despite his resignation having been accepted – had promised an update on the voice notes investigation before Christmas.

That investigation surrounded voice notes between a senior police officer, a lawyer and also two criminals, both of whom have since been murdered.

It went all the way back to a theft from a security car at an airport of $1.3m – and there has been little in the way of updates.

The outcome of this one ought not to be far off – and cannot be swept under the carpet of a change of commissioner at the top. Whoever holds that title come the end of the year, the public is waiting.

Then there is the investigation that has not begun yet, or at least has not yet been announced.

The US indictment alleging a conspiracy involving cocaine and gun smuggling and listing 11 Bahamians while talking of corrupt Bahamas officials and officers is beyond disturbing.

It needs a firm commitment for an in-depth investigation. A Commission of Inquiry is absolutely an appropriate avenue for such a probe – but the government does not seem remotely interested in that. The prime minister has even gone so far as to say it would be too expensive to do such a thing. I would suggest it would be too costly for the nation not to have a thorough probe of such allegations. Whatever path the government wants to take, it needs to announce it, and quickly.

Domestic violence shelter

There have been promises and promises and promises on the creation of a domestic violence shelter.

When Obie Wilchombe, rest his soul, was Minister of Social Services in July 2023, he said the first of four such shelters would be ready in weeks. They never happened.

His successor, Myles Laroda, told people in April this year to “stay tuned”. People stay tuned, but the station seemed to be playing nothing.

Then in October, Mr Laroda announced that the government had bought a shelter – but gave no timeline for its opening.

As to the details of it, who knows? He wasn’t telling.

If the property was bought in October, we ought not to be far away from unveiling the final facility, I would think.

So this should be an easy Christmas gift to deliver. Not for me, of course, but for those who need it.

Reliable power – at a reasonable price

And while we are talking about Christmas wishes – and seemingly impossible dreams, here’s a hope that the latest BPL deal will deliver what has been promised time and time again for the Bahamian people.

Reliable power. At a reasonable cost.

Our bills have soared and dipped like a rollercoaster – though the dips never seem to be enough and the soars always seem too much.

Could this time, finally, be the time we actually get an outcome to help the Bahamian people?

Because, trust me, this is one of those areas where people feel it in their pocket.

And going towards an election, failing to deliver on this would be one of the factors that play into people’s thoughts when they vote.

So parcel it up. Wrap it with a bow. And merry Christmas to everyone.