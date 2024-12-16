0

Kelly’s, Super Value and Santa Claus Committee lend a hand in Elizabeth Constituency

As of Monday, December 16, 2024

Toys and Christmas essentials being distributed at the weekend in the Elizabeth constituency.

The effort involved teams from Kelly's, Super Value and the Santa Claus Committee.     

      
      


 


Comments

birdiestrachan 13 hours, 11 minutes ago

Thanks Kelly's for bringing smiles and joy to the children

juju 3 hours, 43 minutes ago

Thank you Kelly’s and Super Value! WHO is the Santa Claus Committee?

