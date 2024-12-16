Kelly’s, Super Value and Santa Claus Committee lend a hand in Elizabeth Constituency

Toys and Christmas essentials being distributed at the weekend in the Elizabeth constituency.
The effort involved teams from Kelly's, Super Value and the Santa Claus Committee.
Comments
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
Thanks Kelly's for bringing smiles and joy to the children
juju 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Thank you Kelly’s and Super Value! WHO is the Santa Claus Committee?
