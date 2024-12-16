Saying farewell to Adriel

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

GRIEF hung heavy over the dozens that gathered on Saturday to mourn Adriel Moxey, the promising 12-year-old whose violent murder stunned the nation.

Adriel lay peacefully in an open casket, her small body dressed in a white shirt and purple skirt, a pink fascinator perched on her head. A Bible rested beside her while a box filled with heart-shaped messages of love lay at her feet.

Her mother, Sasha Moxey, mirrored her daughter’s outfit, her strength wavering as she tenderly touched Adriel’s face for the last time before the casket was closed.

At Restoration Kingdom Ministries, a recording of Ms Moxey echoed through the sanctuary.

“I thought about you today, and sadness came to know I would never see you again, so I cherish the memory,” she said. “Love you forever, girly.”

A seventh-grader at Anatol Rodgers High School, beloved by classmates and teachers alike, Adriel’s life had been one of promise and vibrancy. But it ended in horror. On November 20, her lifeless body was discovered in bushes near Faith Avenue South, clad only in a shirt, with a cloth tied around her neck. Police confirmed she had been sexually assaulted and strangled, sparking outrage across the nation and calls for swift justice.

The funeral was both a celebration of her short life and a reckoning with the profound failures that left her unprotected.

Principal Andrew Dean described her as “a bright light in our community”, her joy a gift to all who knew her. “She had a way of making everyone feel valued and appreciated, leaving an impression that will not soon be forgotten,” he said.

Representatives from her youth organisation, College Club Bahamas, shared similar reflections, promising that Adriel’s memory would endure.

Relatives sang, dancers moved with solemn grace, and prayers rose for strength amid the devastation.

Government officials struck a tone of sorrow and urgency. Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis, called Adriel’s death “unbearable”, urging the community to unite in protecting children. “Whenever precious children are involved, our first instinct should be to rush to support, not judgment,” she said. “That’s the kind of positive, love filled environment that will give our children the best shot at leading fulfilling lives.”

Her words came as many who watched the service on social media criticised Ms Moxey’s demeanour during the service as stoic.

“Many times, as a people, we are quicker to click share on a baseless attack on a person’s character than to share our money, our food and our time and energy with someone in need,” she said.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin called the tragedy a wake-up call.

“This dark moment has exposed the necessity for the implementation and reinforcement of support mechanisms and actions for the safety and wellbeing of children,” she said, urging urgent reflection and action.

Social Services Minister Myles Laroda, who lost a child earlier this year, spoke, offering his condolences and emphasising the preciousness of life.

“During this time of Advent, when we’re supposed to be celebrating with our kids and giving toys, this is a reminder not to take life for granted,” he said.