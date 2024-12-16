Sydney Clarke returns to the Children’s Emergency Hostel with food, supplies

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

FOR the fifth consecutive year, Bahamian female tennis player Sydney Clarke returned to the Children’s Emergency Hostel with parcels of food and cleaning items.

She started the project as her community service when she was enrolled at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

But after graduating and now working part time as a tennis instructor at Baha Mar, Clarke said she felt obligated to continue the project.

Clarke, who graduated last year with her degree in mass com broadcasting, said through college, she learned the importance of giving back because there were some people who helped her to get to where she is today.

“It’s great to have people working here, who are caring and want the best for these kids,” Clarke said. “They communicate really well, so it’s very easy for me to find out what they need and how I can stay in touch with them and not just in December, but throughout the year.

“That’s the kind of communication that I have with the Hostel. It just makes it easy for me to want to continue this and even do other things throughout the year when I have the time.”

Although the response to her food drive in the community is getting bigger, Clarke said she hopes to expand where it gives her the opportunity to share a lot more with the Hostel.

“It’s not as great as I would like, but I’m still grateful for what I’ve done just by sharing a post on social media and with family and friends. Everything I collect is a big help. Even if it’s two bags of chips, it helps because it’s something rather than nothing at all.”

Clarke publicly thanked Bahamas Waste for coming forth and assisting her every year with the drive.

While she’s back home, Clarke said she’s making her transition from college into the professional ranks as a female tennis player. She’s out with her team to make a run for it.

This week, she will be entered in the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association where she will be attempting to regain the Giorgio Baldacci Tennis Open title that she lost for the past two years.

The tournament starts today and runs for the week at the National Tennis Center. With her community service over and done it now, she said she can concentrate on playing her best tennis.

Bethany Moncur, the personal assistant at the Hostel, said they are grateful for Clarke’s assistance.

“She has made a great impact on the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel. She’s fed many kids many times and she’s helped us clean the building with the cleaning supplies,” Moncur said.

“It’s just wonderful to watch her grow with this bringing an annual thing. We’re very proud of her and we thank her for coming every year. We love her partnership.”

Moncur said they are still appealing to the public to make their contribution of grocery items, clothing or cleaning products by emailing info@bch242.org or call 341-1951, 361-4124, 807-6155 or 802-7155.







