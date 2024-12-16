The Sports Calendar December 16

BAAA CHRISTMAS

PARTY

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations has announced that their Christmas Party in the backyard will take place on Friday, December 20. The event will take place at Sealy’s Backyard in Sea Breeze Lane from 6pm. Prizes and surprises will be given out all night long.

BBSF

SOFTBALL

LEAGUE

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation will hold its 2025 softball league, starting on Saturday, February 1 at the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street. The co-ed slow pitch league will allow each team up to a total of 15 players with the registration fee of $200.

The deadline for team registration with rosters and team payment is Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Interested persons can tournament director Thomas Sears at 424-2888 or email 242softball@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or email stubbobs@gmail.com.

ROAD RACE

BBSF WALK/RUN

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation is inviting the general public to participate in their Family Fun Run/Walk, scheduled for Saturday, January 11, starting at 6am from the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The walk will leave Jean Street and head north to Bernard Road, west on Bernard Road to Soldier Road, south on Soldier Road to Prince Charles Drive and east on Prince Charles Drive to Jean Street.

The run will leave Jean Street and head south to Prince Charles Drive, east to Fox Hill Road, north to Bernard Road and west to Jean Street.

The categories include female and male 15-and- under, 20-and-under, 40-and-under, 60-and-under and over-60. There will also be a Pastors/Ministers/Deacons’ division.

Trophies will be presented to the overall winner, while the top three finishers in each group will get medals. Interested persons can contact Ann Thompson at 425-3557 or email ann837609@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 42-67265 or email stbbobo@gmail.com.







