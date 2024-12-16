UB North holds soft opening in GB after ‘extraordinary’ donation from Bastian

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





THE University of The Bahamas had a soft opening of its new downtown Freeport campus in Grand Bahama on Friday, the first phase of a five-phase rebuilding project that was funded by a $4.5 million donation from Sebastian Bastian.

His contribution will cover phases one and two.

The former Kipling Building Complex was acquired two years ago as the new UB North campus. Phase one features three science labs, three technology labs, a recreational hall, ten classrooms, a café, and a campus clinic. Phase two is due to begin in early 2025, with completion expected mid-year.

UB President Janyne Hodder said Mr Bastian’s monetary gift was “extraordinary.”

“It is the most extraordinary story in the history of the university,” she said. “This is the largest individual single gift we ever received from someone who came to us.”

Board of Trustees Chairman Mrs Allyson Maynard-Gibson called the launch “the beginning of a new chapter for UB North” and said: “Today, we celebrate accomplishing phase one of the mission and vision that were announced two years ago when we purchased the Kipling Building.”

She expects UB North to be at the heart of transforming Freeport into a “university town.”

She thanked Mr Bastian for surpassing all prior contributions.

“This donation that he is giving UB is the largest ever by any individual, Bahamian or non-Bahamian. It even exceeds donations that have been given by foundations,” she said.

Mr Bastian apologised for past hardships faced by UB North students and faculty, saying: “It would be remiss of me if I don’t apologize.”

“It should be unacceptable for us to allow such a vital institution to be in despair for five years.”

“Service is the rent we pay for our time here on earth. I am just paying my rent.

“We look forward to UB being the college town. This is just the beginning.”

Dr Ian Strachan, UB Executive Vice President, outlined the university’s vision. Phase two will provide a library, lecture theatres, an entrepreneurship centre, a business incubator, and additional offices.

Phase three will establish student housing, phase four will convert the old campus site into a marine environmental science field research station, and phase five aims to enrol between 1,200 and 1,500 students within five years.

“This is a big goal,” Dr Strachan said.

He stressed the need for expanded programmes, including nursing, computer information systems, marine and environmental science, entrepreneurship and sustainable innovations, and training for Bahamian meteorologists and geologists.