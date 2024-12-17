Adrian Gibson’s cousin testifies he had access to Edwileno Holdings

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AS the criminal trial of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and others continued yesterday, the court heard testimony from his cousin, Rashae Gibson, who said she was a signatory for Edwileno Holdings — a company involved in property purchases — and that Mr Gibson had access to it.

Under questioning by Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Ms Gibson maintained that she was not a member of Edwileno Holdings.

While reviewing a July 29, 2021 email about a property purchase, in which Mr Gibson was copied as the purported attorney for the buyer, Ms Gibson said Blue Bliss withdrew as a buyer and Edwileno Holdings became the new purchaser.

When Ms Frazier suggested that Blue Bliss and Edwileno Holdings were the same, defence attorney Geoffrey Farquharson KC called the idea “nonsense.” Ms Frazier then referenced a claim by another defence attorney, Damian Gomez KC, that Ms Gibson deposited more than $127,000 into Edwileno’s accounts. Ms Gibson said she could not recall this and emphasised that she had no access to the account — unlike Mr Gibson.

Mr Farquharson objected to these questions on the grounds that Ms Gibson was not a member of the company. Ms Gibson was shown bank statements dated January 13 2021, for the purchase of two Kia Cerato vehicles. She said one of these vehicles bore Mr Gibson’s name and phone number on its keychain and that she had not authorised these purchases.

Ms Gibson also read an acknowledgement of payment and a manager’s cheque for $125,000 dated June 20 2021, for a single-family property in Shirley Park, listed in the name of A. Gibson. She said she did not authorise that purchase either. The financial documents were entered into evidence.

Originally charged with bribery and fraud-related offences, Ms Gibson’s charges were dropped after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

She was recalled to the witness stand this week for continued cross-examination after being stood down earlier this year due to legal issues.

Adrian Gibson, who previously served as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, is on trial alongside Elwood Donaldson Jr, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick. He faces allegations of failing to declare personal interests in contracts awarded by the corporation.

Representing the defence are Damian Gomez KC, Murrio Ducille KC, Mr Farquharson, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey. The Crown’s team includes Ms Frazier, Karine MacVean, and others.