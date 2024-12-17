Azaria named head girl

By Vanessa Smith

Guided by the verse Psalm 139:14, “I will praise thee because I am fearfully and wonderfully made”, Azaria Wilson the 2024-2025 Head Girl of L. N. Coakley High School in Exuma echoes the mandate, “Break The Silence, Stop The Violence”. She recently partnered with the Bahamas Girl Guides during their sixteen days of activism to bring awareness to Gender Base Violence against Women and Girls. She spoke to the 7th grade students of L.N.Coakley High School as well as the 6th grade students of Stuart Manor Primary School. She encouraged those in attendance to speak up, ask for help from trusted adults and not to become victims.

As the recently crowned Miss Teen Bahamas Exuma & Ragged Island, as well as Ms.Teen Flamingo Grace, she proudly stands on the platform Inner Beauty, Outer Glow focusing on Self Love. Azaria a very confident young lady believes that her platform is timely, as self love is very important for females to embrace and celebrate their authentic self. She believes that characteristics such as love, kindness, generosity, self control, patience and integrity are essential for every day living.

Azaria is academically strong achieving high honours in school as an Honour Roll Student and on the Principal’s List, as well as in National Examinations and Competitions. She recently performed well in the 2024 Video HIV/Aids Speech Competition held by The Ministry of Health & Wellness. Some of her hobbies include playing tennis and drawing & painting vibrant art pieces.

Azaria aspires to become an Architectural Engineer and is well supported and motivated by her mother Samantha Ferguson, father Tassone Wilson, grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family and friends. Greatness is in store for Azaria!