Baha Mar partners with tennis legend McEnroe

THE Baha Mar resort partnered with international tennis legend John McEnroe to reveal the state-of-the-art John McEnroe Tennis Centre at the luxury resort over the weekend.

The facility, which made its debut ahead of the fifth Baha Mar Cup, features eight courts including six professional grade hard courts, two Har-Tru clay courts and six pickleball courts. The newest tennis facility is the first destination tennis centre in the Caribbean adding to the long list of Baha Mar’s successful sporting partnerships.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion spoke about the main goal of the collaboration with Baha Mar.

“The goal is to bring tennis to the masses as much as possible. I think people here are probably aware, as they are in most other places in the world, that the sport itself is not very affordable for a lot of people. I know that is why Mark does his event and why I have events constantly in New York to constantly try to raise money and give as many kids as possible an opportunity to participate in this sport because it is a life changer and game changer for them.

“The goal is the same. Sports changed my life and I hope that it can change as many of these young kids’ lives as possible to potentially keep them out of trouble and send them in a direction that they hopefully should be going in and to possibly become a pro,” he said.

The John McEnroe tennis centre will provide a unique experience to both beginners and experienced tennis players by offering various programmes, clinics, resort tennis packages and private sessions for all ages and levels.

Baha Mar president Graeme Davis was pleased to partner with McEnroe on this initiative focused on youth development.

“This is an exciting time and certainly an incredible opportunity for us to be collaborating with John McEnroe and the John McEnroe Tennis Centre here at Baha Mar. This is truly an extraordinary opportunity to showcase John McEnroe’s commitment to improving everyone’s tennis game and certainly bringing tennis to the younger generation to inspire and motivate the next generation of tennis pros here In The Bahamas.

“Not only is John one of the greatest players in tennis history, but also a trailblazer in developing and promoting the sport globally. His legacy as an athlete and mentor makes him an ideal partner for Baha Mar as we continue to raise the bar for sports programming in the country and certainly here at Baha Mar,” Davis said.

In more tennis news, Bahamian tennis legend Mark Knowles hosted the fifth Baha Mar Cup over the weekend. The event featured a wide array of tennis festivities including pro-am tournament, pro exhibition and kids clinic on the final.

A number of tennis aces participated in the event including Victoria Azarenka, Genie Bouchard, Austin Krajicek, Milos Raonic, Andy Roddick, Taylor Townsend and Donna Vekic.

The fundraising event benefits the Baha Mar Resort Foundation and Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative with proceeds going towards youth development programmes.




