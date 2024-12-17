Bahamasair hopeful three planes soon back in service

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SHORTAGE of Bahamasair ATR planes has caused severe passenger delays, a situation officials hope will ease when a grounded aircraft returns to service this week.

Bahamasair’s managing director Tracy Cooper confirmed last night that at least three of the airline’s planes had been grounded due to mechanical issues, including one still stranded in West Palm Beach after a blown tyre damaged its landing gear cover and other components.

He had previously reported that two aircraft were grounded since August due to delays from the airline’s Canadian engine manufacturer, which has faced supply chain issues affecting pre-airwork on Bahamasair’s five-plane ATR fleet.

The situation worsened this month when another plane — a 70-seater ATR — was taken out of service after a tyre blowout in Florida.

Despite the challenges, Mr Cooper expressed optimism, saying the affected ATR in Palm Beach has been repaired and could be released as early as today or tomorrow.

“The airplane did sustain some minor damage,” Mr Cooper told Tribune Business, while dismissing claims that the ATR’s landing gear had collapse. “Everything has been repaired, and Bahamasair is just waiting on the manufacturer to release the plane.”

Bahamasair staff, speaking anonymously, said the reduced fleet had strained operations.

With only two ATR planes reportedly operational — a 70-seater and a 50-seater — the airline has been forced to use jets when available.

A staff member said the jets must handle both their usual schedules and certain domestic routes on particular days.

They noted that employees have been working at full stretch, and with the busy Christmas season approaching, any unexpected jet malfunction or downtime would cause serious operational problems.

Some domestic passengers have expressed frustration over the delays.

“Many flights, especially those into Abaco and Freeport, are now being delayed until after 11pm, even when scheduled for 5pm,” one passenger wrote in an email to The Tribune.

“We’re certainly not satisfied with the service or the lack of transparency about why these flights are delayed. I only learned about the issue from an employee,” the passenger added.

Mr Cooper gave an assurance that Bahamasair will not be significantly affected by the loss of the three aircraft.

He explained that the grounded ATRs are mainly used for domestic inter-island routes, so the airline’s international operations will remain unaffected.

He added that Bahamasair has adjusted its Christmas schedule in response to the situation.

During the Long Island Business Outlook last month, Mr Cooper acknowledged that 2024 has been challenging due to supply chain issues affecting engine repairs for Bahamasair’s ATR fleet.

He explained that Whitney Pratt in Canada manufactures ATR engines. Normally, engines sent to them for repairs take between 45 and 60 days to be repaired and returned. However, due to supply chain issues, repair times have increased to about 150 days, meaning it now takes nearly half a year to repair an engine.

He said this delay is causing a backlog in the industry and forcing some airlines to ground their planes. Specifically, Bahamasair has had one plane on the ground for almost a year and another awaiting engines that the manufacturer is unable to provide.

Mr Cooper said the situation has limited Bahamasair’s ability to fully serve Long Island and other destinations with the desired frequency and schedules.

He added that fleet pressures should ease with the imminent arrival of another ATR turboprop, bringing its total fleet to ten aircraft.

“We should have it within another two to three weeks. It will be another 70-seater,” he said.

However, Mr Cooper told Tribune Business last night that its arrival has been delayed.

• For more, see Tribune Business.