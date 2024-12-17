Boxing Day Junkanoo parade tickets 97 percent sold out, says chairman

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

JUNKANOO Corporation of New Providence chairman Dion Miller said tickets for the Boxing Day parade are almost sold out, while nearly 50 percent of New Year’s Day parade tickets have been sold.

“We are at about 97 percent sold out, but there are still some seats available in sections A and B, which are at the beginning of the parade route, at the gate,” he said about the Boxing Day parade. “People can purchase seats there, but you may still find some available throughout the venue. The parade is a virtual sell out.”

Mr Miller said the ticket sales process has been much smoother than last year’s frustrating experience.

“There hasn’t been any negative feedback about the experience,” he said. “We’ve seen an increase in purchases via the app, which is good. This speaks to the adaptability of the new ticketing process, which we welcome.”

The location of the annual Junkanoo parades continues to present challenges. Mr Miller has previously said that the parades have outgrown their Bay Street venue, but finding a new location has been a topic of discussion for years.

Moving the parades would require significant support from various stakeholders, as the logistics and financial commitments involved are substantial.

“There have been active talks, but no concrete action has been taken due to the space and the financial commitment required to make such a change,” Mr Miller said. “We conduct a post-mortem each year to review the venue and find ways to improve it. We always try to increase seating, but as you can imagine, the current venue is very limited.”

The demand for tickets has exceeded the available seating, and interest in the Junkanoo parades has surged, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The size of groups participating in the parades has also grown, further straining the Bay Street location. While there is no immediate relocation plan, Mr Miller emphasised that improving seating and the overall experience at the current venue remains a priority.

He declined to disclose specific proposals or timelines, noting the involvement of the government.

“I can say that there are no immediate plans to remove the parades from Bay Street,” he said. “Instead of moving to a new facility, we are focused on improving the seating at the current venue. We continue to have candid and transparent discussions about these issues.”

Mr Miller noted that the New Year’s Day parade does not usually sell out, though sales are approaching 50 percent and are expected to increase closer to or after the Boxing Day parade.

“It’s not always a guarantee that the parade will sell out,” he said. “We’ve been doing better recently, reaching around 70 to 80 percent, and we anticipate it will be around that mark this year as well.”

This year’s parade interest is potentially driven by the public’s heightened anticipation following a dramatic year involving both Valley Boys factions.

The group’s internal feud nearly led to the parade’s cancellation.