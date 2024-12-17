Charged with death threats against woman and two police

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old man was denied bail after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman and threatening two police officers with a gun in Toote Shop Corner last week.

Police shot the defendant during this standoff.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Davannon Turnquest, 42, yesterday on two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear, threats of death, threats of harm and assault.

Turnquest allegedly threatened to kill a woman on December 10.

Turnquest allegedly engaged and threatened Assistant Superintendent of Police D Miller and Assistant Superintendent of Police G Stubbs with a firearm when they responded to this incident outside a residence at 2pm that day.

Authorities reportedly shot the defendant in the ankle, and he was successfully treated for his injuries in a hospital while in police custody.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected to the defendant’s bail given the serious nature of the charges.

The defendant’s bail was denied and he will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial begins on February 17, 2025.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.