Charities: We need your help

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AS Christmas approaches, local non-profits are seeking donations of clothing, toiletries, and funds to bring warmth and joy to children, seniors, and other vulnerable groups during the festive season.

Ingrid Deveaux, administrator of the Ranfurly Homes for Children, said her team is doing their best to make Christmas special for the 22 children and two young adults in their care, noting that the holiday season can be a difficult reminder for some children.

“I do believe that from time to time, it does cross their mind, that they are, for the most part, without families,” she noted. “But we try to make the Ranfurly as homely and family-oriented as possible, especially in this season.”

The organisation has been reaching out to the community for Christmas gifts such as tennis shoes, clothes, jewellery, and other presents for children aged 12 to 17. Ms Deveaux noted that as the children grow older, their interests have shifted from toys to experiences like going to the movies, visiting a waterpark, or having dinner out.

She estimated that $10,000 in donations would help cover the Ranfurly Home’s holiday expenses, including a festive dinner, Christmas gifts, decorations, and utility bills. She added that running the organisation costs $850,000 annually, making monetary donations vital to keeping its doors open.

In addition to gifts, she said the Ranfurly Home could use grocery items, toiletries, clothing, undergarments, and school sweaters for the children.

Other non-profits also highlighted difficulties paying their Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) bills.

Dr Sinymae Capron, head of the Good Samaritan Senior Citizens Home, said the home’s light bill ranges from $1,000 to $2,000 monthly. She said the electricity bill is a significant operational cost, alongside other essentials like bed pads, diapers, and canned goods.

“The light bill is the highest here, and I’ve got to keep it on,” Dr Capron said.

Donations to the senior home have decreased compared to last year, which Dr Capron attributed to people struggling with the high cost of living. She added that grocery store prices are rising regularly, making shopping harder for the home. On a regular week, she goes to the grocery store four times to restock food and toiletries.

Dr Capron explained that many people assume running a senior home is a profitable business, but the operational expenses and staff salaries can be overwhelming. She said most of the time, she is left with nothing after covering all the bills.

The Children’s Emergency Hostel also asked for financial assistance for their utility bills, including electricity, cable, and phone services. Charlene Gibson, the organisation’s business manager, said their light bill alone is $4,000 a month. She added that $18,000 would help cover their utility expenses this holiday season and could also be used to purchase school uniforms.

Additionally, Ms Gibson said the children’s hostel’s entrance gate was damaged, and they are hoping someone can donate an automatic gate to ensure staff safety.

Meanwhile, Percy Grant, general manager of the Bahamas Humane Society, said they need about 50 buckets for the dogs’ drinking water in their cages. He said donations this year have been steady, and he is grateful for the public’s support.

He explained that the organisation tries to discourage adoptions during this season.

“Particularly if it’s a gift kind of thing, those animals sometimes come right back. So, you know, we prefer people to be in a better frame of mind, and not too over festive,” he said.