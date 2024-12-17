Legendary entertainer "Peanuts" Taylor dies

THE prime minister has paid tribute to "Peanuts" Taylor, saying he is "deeply saddened" by the news of his death.

Mr Davis said: "The Bahamas has lost one of its finest sons."

John Berkely Taylor, known better as Peanuts, was born on June 20, 1935. He became a legendary entertainer in The Bahamas, and his fame went beyond our shores, appearing on the Johnny Carson Show and opening for Nat King Cole.

He is famed locally for being a club owner - with his Drumbeat Club a highlight of Bahamian nightlife.

Mr Davis said "Peanuts was more than entertainer; he was our cultural treasure".

He added: "From his humble beginnings on Shirley Street to the bright lights of global stages, his journey was a testament to resilience, talent, and an unrelenting love for his craft. He showed the world what it meant to be Bahamian - proud, passionate, and deeply connected to our roots."

Mr Davis recalled seeing Peanuts perform, "feeling the electrifying energy of his drums".